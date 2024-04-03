Delhi HC reserves order on Enamul Haque’s bail plea

Kolkata: The Delhi High Court recently reserved the order on a bail plea moved by Enamul Haque who was arrested by the Central investigative agency in connection with money laundering in the alleged cattle smuggling case.



He was arrested on November 20, 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi. He was alleged to be the kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket. According to a news agency, the advocates representing Haque submitted that he has spent more than three years in custody even though no charge has been framed against him.

On January 22, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case, thereafter he was arrested by ED. In the ED case, he has been reportedly in pre-trial incarceration for more than two years. The bench of Justice Jyoti Singh has reserved the order in the matter after conclusion of the arguments. According to a news agency, the trial court had earlier noted that ED had filed the chargesheet under sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. Taking cognisance of ED’s chargesheet, the Special Judge CBI had held that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused. In the case involving smuggling of cattle on the India-Bangladesh border with the help of a BSF commandant at the Murshidabad border, the SC had granted him bail.