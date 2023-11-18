Delhi HC refuses to quash ED summons to Moloy Ghatak

Kolkata: The Delhi High Court rejected a plea filed by the state Law minister Moloy Ghatak to quash the summons or the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



While dealing with the 67-year-old minister’s plea to direct the Central investigative agency to not summon him to Delhi, the court noted that the agency was earlier asked to consider calling him at its Kolkata office, keeping

in mind his age and medical condition.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed: “Therefore, in these circumstances, it is directed that in the present case, the respondent will be at liberty to require the attendance of the petitioner herein (aged about 67 years) in its office situated at Kolkata by giving at least 24 hours‘ notice.”