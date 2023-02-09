Delhi HC postpones hearing of Anubrata Mondal’s case

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday postponed the hearing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s case in connection with cattle smuggling to March 17. It was supposed to be heard on February 17.

Mondal had approached the Delhi HC with a bail plea after it was rejected by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The Delhi HC, on February 2, had sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) opinion on the plea.

After the ED had arrested Mondal from Asansol in the cattle smuggling case, the Rouse Avenue Court issued a warrant to produce him in Delhi for the ED to interrogate Mondal in custody. Earlier on January 19, Mondal was taken to the court and the CBI had claimed that more accounts had been traced.