Delhi HC judge recommended for transfer to Cal HC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court Collegium is learnt to have recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta

High Court.

The decision is learnt to have been taken at a meeting of the Collegium held on March 27.

Justice Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and was promoted to the Higher Judicial Service in 2003.

He has held key positions, including Registrar General of the Delhi High Court and Principal District & Sessions Judge, New Delhi.

A Fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, he has also trained mediators under the Supreme Court’s Mediation Project.

He took oath as a Delhi High Court judge on February 28, 2022.

Justice Sharma has been actively involved in the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex program and the drafting of related guidelines.

The Calcutta High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 72, is currently functioning with 44 judges, a vacancy position of 28.