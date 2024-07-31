Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Bagdogra airport

Siliguri: A Delhi-bound flight from Bagdogra Airport made an emergency landing due to technical glitch. According to sources, the pilot of SpiceJet flight

number SG8199 made this precautionary landing

at the Bagdogra Airport from where it had departed after few minutes in the air. The flight took off from Bagdogra Airport at around 8:44 am on Tuesday morning and returned back to Bagdogra at 8.56

am with 175 passengers. “The passengers have

opted for a mix of rescheduling for tomorrow,

cancellation or departure by late evening. The technical issue was resolved by the spicejet engineering team and the flight is scheduled to depart by tonight” said Mohammed Arif, the Airport Director of

Bagdogra.