Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Bagdogra airport
Siliguri: A Delhi-bound flight from Bagdogra Airport made an emergency landing due to technical glitch. According to sources, the pilot of SpiceJet flight
number SG8199 made this precautionary landing
at the Bagdogra Airport from where it had departed after few minutes in the air. The flight took off from Bagdogra Airport at around 8:44 am on Tuesday morning and returned back to Bagdogra at 8.56
am with 175 passengers. “The passengers have
opted for a mix of rescheduling for tomorrow,
cancellation or departure by late evening. The technical issue was resolved by the spicejet engineering team and the flight is scheduled to depart by tonight” said Mohammed Arif, the Airport Director of
Bagdogra.
