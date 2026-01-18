Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes landing in Lucknow

Siliguri: An IndiGo Airlines flight operating from Delhi to Bagdogra, Siliguri, was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday morning following a bomb scare.

The flight, IndiGo 6E-6650, carried 230 passengers, including 222 adults and 8 infants, two pilots and five crew members. All the passengers were safely diverted after Air Traffic Control (ATC) received an alert regarding a bomb threat at around 8:46 a.m. Acting swiftly and following standard security protocols, the aircraft landed safely at Lucknow airport at 9:17 a.m.

Upon landing, the aircraft was immediately moved to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. Bomb disposal squads, security agencies, and airport authorities launched a comprehensive search and security inspection of the aircraft.

During preliminary checks, security personnel discovered a handwritten note on a tissue paper inside the plane bearing the message “Plane mein bomb” (bomb in the plane). Officials said further investigation is underway to identify the source of the threat.

In a press statement, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate confirmed that necessary legal procedures have been initiated. Authorities also assured that the overall law and order situation in the city remains normal and under control. Later, the passengers were brought to Bagdogra.

Director of Bagdogra airport Md Arif stated that the flight safely landed at the airport at 5:47 pm. All the passengers are safe.