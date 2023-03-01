D.El.Ed Part-I exam for 2021-23 batch deferred

kolkata: The Diploma of Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Part-I examination (Theoretical) for the 2021-23 batch was postponed by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday due to “unavoidable circumstances”.



The examination was going to be held from March 9 to March 11. The papers, Child Studies and Language (L-1) were on March 9, English and Environmental Science were on March 10 and Mathematics was on March 11. The Board has stated that a revised schedule will be notified shortly.

Meanwhile, the Board on Tuesday also published the date for the seventh phase of the interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers.

The seventh phase will be conducted from March 13 to March 15 for the candidates who had opted for the Birbhum district.

The candidates have been asked to appear before the interview board along with original and self-attested photocopies of certain documents, including Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) admit card, TET qualification document, voter or Aadhaar card and marksheets of Madhyamik examination, High Secondary examination, amongst other documents.

The State Wide Merit List for the 2022 recruitment process will be published after

the evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules.