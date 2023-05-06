D.El.Ed: Colleges asked to submit candidate’s attendance info for 2021-23 session by May 9

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has notified all self-financed Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) colleges, whose students are seeking registration for the session 2021-23, to provide information pertaining to the candidate’s attendance during the D.El.Ed. course for the mentioned session by May 9.



The colleges need to provide the information in a particular format set by the WBBPE along with a scanned copy of the attendance register as a proof that the student had attended classes physically during 2021-23. This will be scrutinised for granting of registration for the D.El.Ed. course examination. The Board has taken this step after the Calcutta High Court on May 2 directed the Board to verify as to whether the students of other institutions had attended the physical classes during the mentioned period. The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed institutions to produce records to establish the same and if after verification it is found that the students had attended the classes, then those students may be granted registration for D.El.Ed. course examination.