D.El.Ed admissions to commence from July 4

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will begin the online application process for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme for the 2025–2027 academic session from July 4. The application portal will open at 12 noon and remain active until midnight on July 20.

Around 45,000 seats are on offer this year across government, government-aided and self-financed institutions. In a notable policy update, four per cent of the total seats in approved institutes will be reserved for candidates who pursued vocational subjects at the higher secondary level, provided they have secured at least 50 per cent marks.

Reservation benefits for SC, ST, OBC, PwD and ex-servicemen remain unchanged. However, the notification does not specify the exact percentage of seats reserved for OBC candidates, though it outlines eligibility relaxations, fee concessions and extended age limits for them.

According to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) regulations of 2014, applicants must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in their higher secondary or equivalent examinations. Reserved category candidates are allowed a five percent relaxation upon submitting valid certificates issued by the state government. The upper age limit is fixed at 35 years for general candidates, 38 for OBC, 40 for SC and ST and 45 for PwD applicants, as of July 1. The application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 for general candidates, in-service teachers, vocational applicants and ex-servicemen. OBC candidates will pay Rs 750, while SC, ST and PwD applicants will be charged Rs 500.

Once submitted, applications will be forwarded to the selected institutes for verification from July 21 to 25. Verified applications will then be sent to the board, which will publish digital merit lists between July 28 and 31. The admission process must be completed by August 12.

Despite the cancellation of recognition by the NCTE for some institutes, the board has allowed them to accept applications. A senior official said many of these institutes are in the process of regaining recognition and preemptive exclusion could lead to legal complications the board wishes to avoid.