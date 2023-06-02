D.El.Ed admission: HC stays primary edu board’s notice till June 9

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a stay on the notification by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in connection with D.El.Ed admissions till June 9. This matter is scheduled to be heard on June 6.



It has been reported that allegations of irregularities in admission to D.El.Ed course had arised. It was alleged that the accused people were helping some students to get admission into D.El.Ed. colleges for monetary benefit.

After the central investigative agencies submitted documents related to this in court, a stay order was issued by the court.

It reportedly expired in January and the Board issued an admission notification reportedly on May 30 with regards to admission. But the Division Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya on Thursday extended it till June 9.