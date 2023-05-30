Delay in selection of new SEC by Raj Bhavan ‘unprecedented’: CM

Kolkata: With an apparent deadlock prevailing over the selection of the next State Election Commissioner (SEC), Governor CV Ananda Bose said on Tuesday that Raj Bhavan will take the “right decision at the right time” while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she “hopes that good sense will prevail since the state has never faced such a problem before”.



The state government and the Raj Bhavan are yet again locked in an apparent disagreement which is leading to a delay in the selection of the next State Election Commissioner (SEC). The Governor, who was in Delhi, has returned to Kolkata. When asked about when he intends to announce his decision regarding the selection of a name for the post of the SEC, he is learnt to have told the media that Raj Bhavan will announce the “right decision at the right time”. Sources said that Raj Bhavan has sought a third name from the state government which had already recommended two names.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the state government had sent early recommendations of names to Raj Bhavan.

She suggested that if the Governor does not like the recommended names, Raj Bhavan should return the file but that is not being done either and which is affecting the state because there is no commissioner now to head the state election body.

“We have elections coming up which includes the Panchayat polls and the municipal elections. Never has the state faced such a problem before regarding this matter. This is the first time I am facing this trouble. I don’t want to burden anyone but I will appeal that let the good sense prevail,” Mamata said.

Nabanna sources said that the state secretariat had contacted Raj Bhavan on Monday regarding this but was told that the Governor was in Delhi and will return at night. It is only after then a decision regarding the matter can be announced.

The state government had recommended the name of the former chief secretary of the state, Rajiva Sinha but Raj Bhavan is learnt to have disapproved it. Subsequently, the state had recommended the name of Ajitranjan Bardhan who was the former additional chief secretary.

No response came from Raj Bhavan on this choice either. However, it is not yet known whose name the state is going to recommend as the third option.