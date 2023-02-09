‘Delay in grant of censor certificate to film LSD a political vendetta’

kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ youth wing’s West Bengal state president Saayoni Ghosh expressed disappointment over the delay in granting the censor certificate to her upcoming Bengali film, ‘LSD: Laal Suitcase Ta Dekhechen?’



Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s mammoth hit ‘Pathaan’ and its boycott trends, Ghosh, who will be seen alongside TMC MLA-actor Soham Chakraborty in ‘LSD’, said that the film industry is being unfairly targeted to fulfill political mileage.

“We all know how representatives of some parties have given rise to boycott culture and cancel culture. The representatives went all guns blazing behind ‘Pathaan’. They opposed a song because ‘gerua’ was used and the lead role was played by a Muslim actor. But the audience showed their power at the box office. If they think they can harass the Bengali film industry in the same way, they are mistaken. This vendetta politics won’t work,” she said at a press conference at Press Club on Thursday. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was also present.

Meanwhile, Soham Chakraborty, who is also the producer, is disappointed that his film won’t get to play at Nandan in the first week of release. Also, given it has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate, the Bengali film will not run at Star Theatre.

“CBFC Kolkata had demanded the change of words like ‘Radhe Radhe’, ‘Krishna’, ‘Overdose’ and ‘Hallucination’ in the film. We informed them that the film doesn’t promote drugs, but rather raises awareness against drugs. But Partha Sarathi Chowdhury of CBFC Kolkata was not convinced. We agreed to all his demands and even the title track of the film was muted. But they refused to hand over the hard copy of the censor certificate till Thursday at 1 pm. We had to bear a lot of losses due to the delay in granting the certificate. We had to reschedule our release chains,” said the actor. He further added, “A top boss of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had asked to delay the process since I was the producer. My political affiliation came into question when the subject here is not politics

but cinema.”