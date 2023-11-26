Deganga: 13-yr-old boy mistakes bomb for ball, sustains severe injuries

Kolkata: A 13-year-old boy was injured while trying to play with a bomb, mistaking it for a ball, in Deganga of North 24-Parganas on Sunday afternoon.



On Sunday, the minor boy from Kalsur village in Deganga spotted a packet behind a Trinamool Congress party office at Shekher More area. He mistook the contents of the packet for balls. He picked up one in his hand and threw it. As soon as the object hit the ground,

it exploded.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Deganga where he is admitted with critical injuries to his hands. Later, police recovered three more crude bombs from behind the party office. Local TMC leadership alleged the recovery of bombs as a conspiracy by the Indian Secular Front (ISF). However, ISF leadership has denied

the allegations.