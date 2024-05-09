Defying physical challenges, two students of S Dinajpur shine in HS

BALURGHAT: Two students from South Dinajpur defied physical challenges to achieve remarkable results in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination.

Payel Paul, despite facing significant health challenges, managed to secure an impressive 92 per cent marks, scoring 460 marks.

Born into a financially disadvantaged family, Payel’s journey to success has been arduous, with her mother playing a crucial role in her education, even carrying her to school. Now, Payel aspires to pursue Geography and join the banking sector after graduation.

However, the financial constraints and her physical limitations loom as obstacles to her dreams, leaving her parents worried about her future. “I have appealed for financial assistance from kind-hearted individuals and the government to support my daughter’s educational pursuits,” stated Digen Paul, father of Payel. Joydip Samanta from Balurghat High School, achieved an outstanding 96.4 per cent, securing 482 marks in the Higher Secondary examination. Despite battling incurable Ankylosing Spondylitis, Joydip remained steadfast in his academic pursuits, guided by supportive parents and dedicated teachers. His aspiration to become a government official through the UPSC examination reflects his determination to overcome physical challenges and achieve his goals.

Joydip’s father, Asit Kumar Samanta, expressed pride in his son’s accomplishments, highlighting Joydip’s innate sincerity and academic diligence. “Besides academics, I find joy in quizzes, taking part in competitions and actively participating in quiz contests. I have never allowed my physical condition to stand in the way,” said Joydip.

Srijit Saha, headmaster of Balurghat High School, stated: “Joydip’s academic prowess and resilience is a lesson for all. He has shown that with sheer determination and hard work, nothing is impossible.”