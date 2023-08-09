Defying party’s directives: TMC expels 3 Panchayat members for 6 yrs

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled three newly-elected Panchayat members from the party due to their participation in the board-making election process, going against the party’s directives. Abhijit De Bhowmick, TMC’s district president announced the expulsion of Panchayat members — Debashish Majumdar, Abdul Gani and Hamida Banu Bibi — from Jor Patki Gram Panchayat (GP) in Mathabhanga Block-I of Cooch Behar district, for a duration of six years. Additionally, he stated that legal action will be taken to revoke their posts as Panchayat members.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Bhowmik said: “The board formation process was concluded in Jor Patki Gram Panchayat of Mathabhanga Block-I on Wednesday. In this GP which has a total of 21 seats, Trinamool won 15 seats while BJP secured 6 seats.”

As per the party’s directions, TMC proposed Paresh Chandra Barman and Anjali Barman as chief and deputy chief respectively. “Winning Panchayat member of the TMC Abdul Gani proposed the name of Debashish Majumdar as the chief of the Panchayat, against the party’s decision. Hamida

Banu Bibi also supported this proposal.

A voting process was conducted to elect the chief. Ultimately TMC formed the board with 12 Panchayat members. Paresh Chandra Burman was elected as the head and Anjali Burman as the deputy head,” Bhowmik said.

He further explained that these three Panchayat members have been expelled from the party for the next six years due to their non-compliance with the party’s instructions. Their actions are viewed as supportive of opposing forces, thus undermining the party.

He said that out of the 49 Gram Panchayat Board formations completed in the district, 46 Gram Panchayats have been secured by

the TMC.