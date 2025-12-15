Defying all odds, 8 students qualify for nat’l hockey tourney

Malda: Defying severe infrastructural and financial challenges, eight students from Kushida High School, located in the Bihar-bordering Harishchandrapur police station area of Malda district, qualified to represent Bengal in various national-level hockey tournaments.

The achievement is significant, as several of these young players come from families of agricultural labourers, daily wage earners and Toto drivers.

Despite the absence of proper modern sports equipment, field or any government assistance, hockey training at the school has continued with the financial support of local residents and teachers. Costly hockey sticks, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 each, remain a major hurdle.

Four under-14 boys — Mohammad Amir Faruk, Raif Siddiqui, Om Das and Rohed — will represent the state at the National School Games to be held in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, from December 22. In the under-17 category, Raja Roy (boys,) Somdutta Das and Mahima Rahman (girls) will participate in the National School Games in Ranchi starting January 27 next year. Meanwhile, Class XII student Shiba Roy has been selected for the under-19 national tournament scheduled to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from January 17. “This is a matter of immense pride. Kushida High School was the first in Malda district to introduce hockey training,” said coach Haridas Mahato.