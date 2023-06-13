Defence Audit section staff held for circulating pics of office, colleagues

kolkata: An employee of Defence Audit section was held for taking and circulating pictures of her office and co-employees.



The accused woman, identified as Sangeeta Chakraborty, was produced at the Alipore court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till June 13.

According to sources, recently, a complaint was lodged at the Alipore police station from the Eastern Command against her.

It was alleged that Chakraborty had clicked pictures of the Defence Audit section where she works along with her colleagues and sent those to his friend who is a doctor.A few days ago, security personnel of the office noticed her taking pictures of various places inside the office on her mobile phone. After checking the surveillance camera footage, it was also found that Chakraborty even clicked pictures of her colleagues. Her mobile phone was checked and it was found that Chakraborty had sent the pictures to her doctor friend. Cops are yet to ascertain whether she is linked to any militant organisation. However, the woman reportedly claimed that she was being harassed by a portion of the employees and thus she clicked the pictures as evidences as told by her doctor friend.