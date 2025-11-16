Defection: Mukul Roy’s disqualification creates unrest in Bengal politics

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court’s decision to disqualify Mukul Roy from the West Bengal Assembly for violating the anti-defection law has triggered renewed uncertainty for the BJP as well as a fresh wave of political manoeuvring across the state.

Observers say the ruling, which held Roy’s switch to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a clear breach of the Tenth Schedule, may have far-reaching consequences for other legislators who walked a similar path. Roy, elected from Krishnanagar North on a BJP ticket, joined the TMC soon after the 2021 Assembly polls. The High Court, after examining the proceedings before the Speaker and all related documents, concluded that his crossover amounted to defection under the Constitution. His disqualification marks one of the most significant judicial interventions in Bengal’s long list of post-poll party-switching disputes.

The verdict has immediately intensified pressure within the BJP, which now faces questions about the future of three of its legislators—Harkaali Pratihar, Tapasi Mondal and Suman Kanjilal—who too moved to the TMC after winning on the saffron party’s symbol.

With the Mukul Roy judgment now standing as a precedent, political circles are abuzz over whether Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari will initiate similar action against them.

However, the ruling has also created complications for the BJP itself. TMC insiders indicate that a counter-complaint against Adhikari may soon land before the Speaker, alleging that he too violated anti-defection norms on multiple occasions. The development has added another layer of political tension, setting the stage for an intense showdown over interpretations of the Tenth Schedule.

Within the Assembly, the focus has shifted to Speaker Biman Banerjee. While he earlier dismissed the complaint against Roy—a decision overturned by the High Court—he has now opted for caution, stating that he is consulting legal experts before taking his next step. Ruling party members maintain that the Speaker alone remains the custodian of the House and that judicial intervention in his domain continues to be a matter of debate.

The BJP’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya, told the media the party is not taking any immediate call, stressing that all decisions concerning Assembly matters rest with Adhikari. The stand reflects the delicate balance the party must maintain as it weighs legal risks against political expediency.

With multiple MLAs now under the lens and both camps preparing for potential retaliatory moves, the High Court’s decision has sharpened the political fault lines in Bengal. As parties brace for a prolonged confrontation over defections, the state’s political landscape is set for a period of heightened uncertainty and escalating tensions.