Defamatory remarks: Student leader sends legal notice to Suvendu Adhikari

Siliguri: Sourav Bhaskar, Vice President of the Darjeeling District Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), has sent a legal notice to Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, over alleged defamatory remarks.

On July 8, Adhikari, during a press conference, accused members of a so-called “Bhaipor Lobby” of securing illegal employment in various state colleges. He released a list of around 50 names, including that of Sourav Bhaskar, claiming that Bhaskar was employed as “casual staff” at Siliguri College of Commerce.

Refuting the allegations, Bhaskar held a press conference in front of Siliguri College on Thursday, asserting that he holds no position at the institution. “Suvendu Adhikari’s claim is false and politically motivated. This has caused social and political harm to my reputation,” he stated.

Bhaskar warned that if an official apology is not issued within seven days, he will initiate legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Gautam Deb stated in a press conference that the TMC will take out a protest rally against the BJP-led Central government on Saturday from Baghajatin Park to Mahananda Bridge in Siliguri.

Deb alleged that the BJP has created communal chaos in the city by provoking people.

The rally will also be against the NRC policy of the Union government.