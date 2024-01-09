‘Defamation’: TMC leader sends legal notice to Sukanta Majumdar demanding apology

Jalpaiguri: Dulal Debnath, a TMC leader and former Sahakari Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, issued a legal notice to state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. The notice, delivered through a lawyer, demands an apology within 15 days for Majumdar’s alleged objectionable remarks during public meetings. Failure to comply may lead to a defamation case.



The controversy arose during the “Chor Dhoro Jail Bharo” programme of Jalpaiguri district BJP on January 6. Sukanta Majumdar, in a public meeting, accused former Zilla Parishad Sahakari Sabhadhipati Dulal Debnath of involvement in a primary teacher scam, stating that Debnath had “stolen jobs.”

Majumdar announced his intention to register the names of such leaders with the district BJP leadership and personally visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office with complaints.

In response, Debnath initiated legal action, claiming that Majumdar’s comments were “completely wrong and motivated.” The notice demands a public apology or a compensation of Rs 1 crore within 15 days.

Salina Begum, the lawyer representing Dulal Debnath, emphasised that the comments were socially and politically disrespectful. “The notice is issued in accordance with Debnath’s instructions, and failure in rendering an apology within seven days of the notice would lead to legal proceedings in both civil and criminal courts, seeking the specified compensation amount,” added the lawyer.