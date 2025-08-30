Defamation: Kunal Ghosh sends legal notice to father of RG Kar victim

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Friday said that the Bankshall Court has issued a notice to the father of the RG Kar victim to appear before it on September 11 in connection with the defamation case lodged against him by Ghosh.

“I have filed a case and my lawyer Ayan Chakraborty has sent a legal notice protesting the false and defamatory statement of the RG Kar victim’s father. A notice has been issued by the 15th Judicial Magistrate’s Bench in Bankshall Court. As per the current rules, he or his lawyer has been asked to be present on September 11,” said Ghosh.

“Since the victim’s father has been going everywhere from the court to the BJP’s Nabanna Abhijan, I hope that he will appear in person instead of avoiding the court.

Whatever he has to say about the investigation into his daughter’s murder, whatever evidence he has against me, he should give to the court. He should do this in the interest of the investigation,” Ghosh told reporters on Friday.

On August 20, Ghosh had said that he would file a defamation case against the father of the late doctor after he accused Ghosh of settling the CBI case on the RG Kar incident on behalf of the Bengal government by paying money.