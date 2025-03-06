Defamation case: HC suggests Guv, CM settle dispute over tea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday suggested an out-of-court dispute settlement between the two parties during the hearing of the defamation suit filed by the Governor CV Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the hearing of the matter by the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, the court said that a legal tussle between a Governor and a Chief Minister is not good for any party.

TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who is also arguing for Mamata, said that political personalities should learn to be tolerant instead of taking offence at the drop of a hat. They should show more restraint in any matter. He said such disputes can be solved over ‘Chai pe Charcha’.

The deputy solicitor general (DSG) Dhiraj Trivedi, appearing for the Governor, said his client is not a political personality. The court suggested that differences be settled down through mutual discussion over tea. Appearing for the Chief Minister, senior advocate SN Mookerjee pleaded that this suggestion be mentioned in the direction of the bench for the day. Justice Rao said that he was just making a verbal suggestion and a written direction might be given at a later stage. The court suggested that the dispute be settled in two week time. The next hearing is scheduled in April.

Advocate Kalyan Banerjee also questioned the rationale behind the Governor filing a suit when that chair already enjoys constructional protection. Governor’s counsel sought more time to file an affidavit in the case. To this, the court asked: “Are you asking for more time? Are you serious about the case? What is the need for this case?...”

The defamation suit by the Governor was filed after the controversy over the oath-taking ceremony of two newly-elected Trinamool legislators who refused to go to Raj Bhavan to take oath. The Chief Minister, as well as the two MLAs and party leader Kunal Ghosh, made comments critical of the Governor in the matter.