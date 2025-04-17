Deer carcass found in Jalpaiguri locality

Jalpaiguri: The carcass of a sub-adult barking deer was found in an open field in Mathachulka under Bidhannagar Gram Panchayat of Matiali block here on Wednesday morning, causing a stir in the area.

Local residents spotted the body and informed the Forest department. After which, a team from the Khunia Range reached the spot and recovered the carcass. As news spread, a crowd gathered at the site.

Residents claimed that several stray dogs were seen chasing the deer earlier in the morning. They suspect the deer may have died due to injuries from dog bites. However, forest officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem. Range Officer Sajal Kumar De of Khunia Range said: “It is a sub-adult barking deer. The carcass has been sent to Gaumara for autopsy.”

The area is located near the Khariya Bandar forest and it is believed the deer may have wandered into the locality from the forest.