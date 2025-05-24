‘Deeply appreciate efforts of our 5-member delegation who visited border dists of Poonch & Rajouri’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote a note of appreciation for the 5-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) which visited the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri recently affected by cross border shelling and offered words of comfort after meeting the greiving families. “I deeply appreciate the efforts of our 5-member delegation who visited the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, recently affected by cross-border shelling. They met grieving families, shared in their sorrow, and offered words of comfort and support during this time of immense pain,” Banerjee posted on Facebook. Banerjee further informed that the delegation also visited the Government Medical College in Rajouri to check on those injured and undergoing treatment. They interacted with the attending doctors and conveyed deep appreciation for their service. “In moments of crisis, what the people need most is the healing touch of compassion, and I am deeply grateful to our delegation for offering just that,” she posted. Banerjee further reiterated that it reaffirms TMCs collective promise that as public representatives, they will always stand by the people in their hour of need. Trinamool Congress delegation that consisted of MPs Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Mohd Nadimul Haque, Bengal minister Manas Bhunia and former Parliamentarian Mamata Bala Thakur.