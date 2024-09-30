Dedicated OPD day for elderly patients introduced

Alipurduar: Alipurduar District Hospital is set to inaugurate a dedicated outpatient department (OPD) day for senior citizens on October 1, in observance of the International Day of Older Persons. Following this, the fourth Saturday of each month will be a dedicated OPD day for the elderly.



This initiative aims to reduce the challenges faced by elderly patients, who often experience long wait times for medical services. Suman Kanjilal, chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Alipurduar District Hospital, stressed the importance of this move, citing the district’s large senior population.

“The outpatient department handles an average of 400 to 500 patients daily, leaving many elderly individuals waiting in long queues for treatment. By designating one day each month exclusively for senior citizens, we hope to ease their burden,” Kanjilal said.

Kanjilal further announced that after October 1, the senior citizen OPD will be held on the fourth Saturday of every month, starting in November, with all department doctors available to provide comprehensive care to the elderly.

“On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, we are inaugurating this special OPD for the elderly.

On the inaugural day, elderly patients are encouraged to visit the hospital for treatment. From November onward, it will continue as scheduled on the fourth Saturday of each month,” he added.