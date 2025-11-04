Decomposed dead body of unidentified man found in Islampur building

Raiganj: The partially-decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged around 40, was found in an under-construction building belonging to the Islampur Municipality, located in the premises of the Islampur bus terminus in North Dinajpur.

According to local residents, a foul odour emanating from the building first drew their attention.

On investigating, they went up to the first floor and found the body lying on the floor in a decomposed state. Police were immediately informed and later recovered the body from the spot.

Residents alleged that the under-construction building has recently become a hideout for miscreants, leading to growing insecurity in the area. “This place has turned into a den for miscreants in recent times,” a local resident claimed.

A police officer from Islampur Police Station stated that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.