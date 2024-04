Siliguri: The decomposed corpse of a 45-year-old man was recovered from an abandoned godown in Jiaganj area of Fulbari on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Atanu Kar, a resident of Birpara. He was

staying at a rented house in Rajiv Nagar area in Siliguri. Police sources said he was missing for the past two months. Police sent his body for

a post-mortem examination and started an investigation.