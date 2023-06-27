Decomposed body, skeleton recovered from house in Nimta area

Kolkata: Tension spread at Nandannagar, Nimta after a skeleton and a decomposed body were found in a house on Sunday night.



According to cops, some residents of the area on Sunday night felt a foul smell emanating from the house of Birendra Chandra Dey and informed the police.

Local people also informed police that Birendra lives with his younger brother Dhirendra. While Birendra was last seen about five days ago, Dhirendra was not seen for several months.

Police later broke the main door of the house, after no one responded to the knocking, and found Birendra’s decomposed body lying on his bed.

Beside him, a human skeleton was found which is reported to be of Dhirendra’s.

Local people told the police that the Dey brothers hardly interacted with them. They suspect that both of them were suffering from mental illness.

Sources informed that Dhirendra is suspected to have died about five months ago. But his elder brother kept the body in such a manner that the foul smell does not spread.

He also used to keep the windows and doors shut at all times. Birendra was living with the body which turned into a skeleton over the months.

Police have sent Birendra’s body and the skeleton for autopsy.

Relatives of the Dey brothers have been informed. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. However, no foul play was detected so far.