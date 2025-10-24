Decomposed body of youth found inside hotel room

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Park Street area on Friday morning after the decomposed body of a youth was discovered inside a storage bed box in a hotel room.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Lal from the Picnic Garden area, had checked into the hotel three days ago along with two others.

According to sources, around 11:15 am on Friday, a few guests checked into Hotel Al Burj, located near Park Street on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road.

Upon entering their allotted room, the guests noticed a foul smell and immediately alerted the hotel staff. When employees inspected the room and opened the storage box of the bed, they were shocked to find a decomposed body inside. The area was quickly evacuated, and police were informed. Officers later recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

During preliminary inquiry, hotel authorities told police that on October 22, around 5 pm, three individuals had checked into the same room for a few hours’ stay. Shortly after booking, one of them left. Around 11:20 pm, the youth who had checked in earlier returned, but soon after, he left the hotel with another person who had been staying in the room.

Police are questioning the housekeeping staff, who had entered the room after the two suspects left, and are also examining CCTV footage and the identification documents submitted during check-in.