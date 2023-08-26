Decomposed body of traffic sergeant found

Kolkata: Tension spread at the police housing inside the Kolkata Police Second Battalion in Cossipore on Friday morning after a traffic sergeant's decomposed body was recovered after breaking the door.



The sergeant identified as Sourav Dutta (43) was posted in the East Traffic Guard for the past one and a half years. He was absent from duty for the past two days.

According to sources, Dutta shifted to the Second Battalion housing a few months ago. Dutta, a 2010 batch sergeant was going through a family dispute with his wife recently and was reportedly suffering from depression.

For the past several days, he had been posting several emotional lines on his social media.

In his last post on August 23, he mentioned: “Thank you everyone for supporting me during my tough times.”

Before that on August 22 in another post he had mentioned: “This may be the last post of mine, will take rest. Stay well everyone.”

On Friday other residents of the housing felt a foul smell and informed the Cossipore Police Station. Later Dutta’s body was recovered after breaking the door.