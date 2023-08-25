Decomposed body of student found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of a student’s decomposed body from the Dr B C Roy Engineering College in Durgapur on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased student identified as Saurav Kumar of Bhagalpur in Bihar was found hanging from a vacant room on the third floor of the college hostel.

According to sources, Kumar, a student of Computer Science and Design in his third year, was last seen inside the college campus on August 22.

Since then he went missing. His family members reportedly failed to contact him over the phone for the past few days.

Suspecting something unnatural, they arrived in Durgapur on Thursday morning and lodged a missing diary at the New Township Police Station. Later when police went to the hostel and started checking, they found a foul smell coming from the third floor.

When police went to the third floor they found Kumar’s decomposed body hanging from the ceiling inside a vacant room.

As no one stayed on the third floor, Kumar’s body was not found. The rooms on that floor were supposed to be used after the admission of first-year students.

Police have not found any foul play so far. The body has been sent

for autopsy.