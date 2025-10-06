Decomposed body of IT employee found from guest house

Kolkata: Tension spread in New Town after an Information Technology (IT) employee’s decomposed body was found from a guest house on Saturday night.

According to sources, Chandranath Mukherjee (34), of Shyamnagar in North 24-Parganas was missing since October 2 (Dashami). A missing diary was lodged with the Barrackpore City Police. During the inquiry, police tracked his mobile number and on Saturday traced it in New Town adjacent to Gouranganagar area. When cops of Barrackpore City Police reached the guest house and went in front of the room, they experienced a foul smell.

After a while, with the help of the cops from New Town Police Station broke the door and found Mukherjee’s decomposed body lying on the bed. While checking the room, police found several tablets which are sedatives. It is suspected that Mukherjee committed suicide by consuming the sedative pills. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Mukherjee’s family members are being questioned to find out the possible causes behind his suicide. The guest house authorities are also being questioned to find out why they had not informed the cops when the boarder was not seen for two days.