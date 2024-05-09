Decomposed body of elderly woman recovered

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Matilal Mallick Lane area in Ward 12 of Baranagar after an elderly woman’s decomposed body was recovered from her house on Thursday morning.

According to sources, Mala Das aged about 60 years used to live alone at her house.

She preferred to stay aloof from the local people. For the past couple of days, Das was not seen outside of her home.

On Wednesday evening, local residents felt a foul smell coming from the house. On Thursday morning the smell became stronger.

Suspecting something unusual, police were informed. Cops broke the door of Das’s house and recovered her decomposed body. It is suspected that she died about four days ago. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Police are trying to find the contact number or address of the elderly woman’s relatives.