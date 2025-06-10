Decomposed body of elderly man found in Netaji Nagar

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Netaji Nagar area after an elderly man’s decomposed body was discovered in his home on Monday morning.

Police have sent it for autopsy. No foul play detected as of now.According to police, on Monday morning, cops of Netaji Nagar Police Station received a call from a local resident staying at the vicinity of 87B/2B, Raja S C Mullick Road in Netaji Nagar regarding a foul smell coming from a house.

When they knocked on the door and rang the bell repeatedly, none responded. Within a few moments, cops reached the house and broke the main gate and the wooden door to gain entry.

After entering the house police found an elderly man lying on his back partially on the floor beside the staircase. Cops also found stains all over the floor. Later the deceased was identified as Ashutosh Das (78). While questioning the local residents, police came to know that Das used to stay alone at the house for the last 10 years.

He owned a business of printing garments. Das’s son resides in Delhi and his daughter stays in Australia.

Later, police obtained the contact number of his son and informed about the incident.

Sources informed that no foul play was detected during the preliminary inquiry.

It is suspected that Das died at least three days ago while trying to get out of his home and might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

However, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.