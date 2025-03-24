Decomposed body of college student found hanging at rented house

Siliguri: The decomposed body of a college student was found hanging from a house where he stayed on rent. The house is located under Ward 17, near the house of Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sarkar, a resident of Bandel, Hooghly. He was a second year student of a private college in Siliguri.

The incident came to light on Monday after neighbours reported a foul odour emanating from the house. According to local residents, the light in his residence was on late into Saturday night, raising concerns. On Monday, locals called him several times; after getting no response, they informed the police. Police from the Siliguri Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Moushumi Mukherjee, the owner of the house, said: “He had been staying in the house for a long time on rent.

We are unaware of the cause of the incident.”