Decomposed body of astrologer recovered from his house

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of an astrologer after his decomposed body was found on Friday morning at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas.



According to sources, the astrologer identified as Tridib Dasgupta, aged about 55 years, used to stay alone at his residence in Ward 12 of Budge Budge Municipality.

Dasgupta’s wife had reportedly left his house for some unknown reasons a few years ago. On Friday morning, Dasgupta’s neighbours experienced a foul smell coming from his house and informed the local councillor. The councillor subsequently informed the police. Cops after breaking the door found the astrologer’s decomposed body. Local residents reportedly told the cops that Dasgupta often used to travel for his astrology purposes. Also, he was an introvert. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, his neighbours are being questioned to find out when he was last seen alive.