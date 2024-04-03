Decomposed body found in Tangra

Tension spread in the Christopher Road area of Tangra on Tuesday night after a decomposed body of a man was found hanging inside the bedroom of a hut.

According to sources, on Tuesday evening, people living adjacent to 63, Christopher Road felt a foul smell coming out from the hut where a man identified as Rajesh Adhikary (46) used to stay on rent. Despite the neighbours knocking the door repeatedly, Adhikary did not respond.Later police were informed. Police broke the door open and recovered Adhikary’s body. No foul play was suspected.