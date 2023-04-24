‘Decision to disqualify Mukul Roy for unsound mind only when plaint is received’

KOLKATA: At a time when speculations are rife concerning the mental health of the Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy, Speaker of West Bengal Assembly Biman Banerjee has said a decision regarding his disqualification as an MLA will be taken if proven that Roy is of unsound mind.



The condition of Roy has become a political hot potato in Bengal politics lately. After being invisible from mainstream politics for quite some time, Roy suddenly left for Delhi, claiming he was there to meet the top-rung leaders of the BJP Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Roy’s son, Subhrangshu, had even lodged a missing complaint with the police as he claimed that his father had left without any intimation.

Mukul claimed that he wants to fight with the BJP against the TMC in Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His son asserted that his father is indisposed with several illnesses that include dementia, which leads to sudden memory loss; however, Roy clarified that he was absolutely fine.

He also rubbished his son’s allegations that he was forcefully taken away to Delhi.

Amid this controversy, questions have been raised as to how an MLA with an unsound mind can continue to hold his position as the people’s representative.

Voters of the Krishnanagar (North) assembly constituency in Nadia could not remember when they had last seen their MLA after the polls in 2021.

In the wake of such a situation, the Speaker stated that if it’s proven that Roy is of unsound mind then the decision will be taken concerning his disqualification as an MLA.

The Speaker is learnt to have said that if he receives a complaint regarding the same, then he will take necessary steps to find out about Roy’s mental health.

He added that if he receives a complaint then he will send it to a specially formed medical board comprising experts.

Subsequently, if the board comes up with results that indeed Roy is not mentally fit, and if that report satisfies the Speaker, then he will take a call about his disqualification.

Under Article 191 of the Constitution, which lays out grounds for disqualification of members of the Legislative Assembly, it is mentioned that a person can be disqualified if he is of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court.