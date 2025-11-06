‘Decide on teacher’s plea for full marks for past experience’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has reportedly directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) to take a decision on whether a teacher is entitled to full marks for her prior teaching experience in the ongoing recruitment process.

Justice Amrita Sinha is learnt to have asked the Commission to decide the issue “at the earliest, but positively by November 26,” following a plea filed by teacher Priyanka Shaw. She approached the court seeking that her representation be considered before the interview stage begins, as the recruitment rules earmark 10 marks for teaching experience—two marks for each year.

Shaw, who was appointed in 2022 on the basis of the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST), lost her job earlier this year after the Supreme Court cancelled all appointments made through the 2016 panel. She has claimed

that she was a victim of “illegal rank-jumping” that delayed her appointment and therefore should not be deprived of marks for those years.

Her counsel cited an August 8 order of a division bench stating that the delay in issuing her appointment letter was not her fault.

The WBCSSC’s lawyer, however, argued that work experience cannot be granted notionally, as Shaw’s actual service began only in 2022.