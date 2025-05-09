‘Decide on granting prosecution sanction for Partha’s co-accused’

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday is learnt to have directed the West Bengal government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute the co-accused of former Education minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA).

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh passed the order while adjourning Chatterjee’s bail application in the CBI case till July 17, to be listed along with the bail petitions of the co-accused.

To facilitate trial, the state was directed to take a decision regarding granting sanction in the cases of the petitioner’s co-accused within two weeks.

The bench passed the order after Chatterjee’s counsel said that the trial was not progressing since sanction for the co-accused was pending though the sanction with respect to Chatterjee has been granted.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, for the CBI, told the bench that the State has to grant the sanction. When Chatterjee’s counsel said that he was in a precarious health condition and was bed-ridden, ASG reportedly said that he was faking his condition. ASG also alleged that Partha was “neck-deep in corruption.”

During the hearing, the apex court bench also expressed surprise at the Calcutta High Court’s earlier split verdict on Chatterjee’s bail.

“We have reached a stage where in bail matters there are dissenting opinions. Mr Raju, what is happening? In bail matters, HCs are having divergent views!” Justice Kant said.

In December 2024, the Supreme Court had allowed Chatterjee’s in the connected money laundering case of Enforcement Directorate with effect from February 1, 2025. However, his custody continued in the CBI case under the POCA.

A Calcutta High Court’s single bench had denied bail to Partha and four others in the CBI case while questioning the delay by the state in granting prosecution sanction without which the trial of all the five accused cannot be started. The other co-accused are Subiresh Bhattacharya, Ashok Saha, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and Shanti Prasad Sinha. Such a decision came after a division bench had delivered a split verdict on the bail matter.