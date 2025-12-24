December 27 declared ‘sectional holiday’

Kolkata: The state government has declared December 27 (Saturday) as a sectional holiday on account of ‘Prakash Purab’ of Guru Gobind Singh Ji for the employees belonging to the Sikh community working in the state government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, corporations and undertakings controlled or owned by state government, educational institutions, etc. all over the state.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Finance department on Tuesday.