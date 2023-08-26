Deceased was a victim of ragging, suggest JU’s Internal Inquiry Committee

Kolkata: The primary report submitted by the Internal Inquiry Committee of Jadavpur University (JU) formed to investigate the death of a first-year undergraduate student suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging and that there was a prevalence of ragging culture in the hostel.



The primary report was submitted to the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on Friday.

It has been reported that statements of 140 people, including the Registrar, students and staff amongst others were recorded. Some had given written statements while few people’s statements were recorded on camera.

The primary investigation reportedly suggests frequent instances of ragging in the Main Boys’ Hostel of Jadavpur University. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police’s initial probe had revealed that the deceased student was paraded naked in the corridor of the hostel’s second floor, minutes before he fell off from there and died.

It was also found that the teen was “sexually molested”, and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the university “had played active roles” in the entire episode, a senior police officer had said on Tuesday. The teen had died after falling from the balcony on August 9 night. His family members had alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual molestation.

A 24x7 central dedicated toll-free number 18003455678 at Kolkata Police headquarters has been introduced for lodging related to ragging. A ragging prevention cell in the districts and Kolkata has also been constituted.