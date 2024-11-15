Dec 4: Industrial fair to discuss challenges faced by key industries

Jalpaiguri: The one-day “Industry Conference Synergy” is set to take place on December 4 at Batabari in Meteli, Dooars, focusing on the challenges and opportunities in the industrial sectors of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in North Bengal. The event will bring together stakeholders to discuss the potential and hurdles faced by key industries, particularly tea and tourism, in the region.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen announced the event following a meeting on industrial potential held at the RTC Hall of her office earlier this week. Speaking about the preparations, she stated: “The state has been informed about the issues related to the Land Utilisation Compatibility Certificate (LUCC) and the Electric Inspector concerning the district’s industries. Preparations for the Synergy conference on December 4 are underway. However, the date may be rescheduled due to special circumstances and updates will be provided accordingly.”

The conference aims to provide a platform for industry representatives to highlight their perspectives on industrial growth, existing challenges and potential solutions. Key presentations will be made by various industrial organisations, offering insights into the region’s industrial landscape.

Kishor Marodia, General Secretary of the North Bengal National Chambers of Commerce and Industries, raised concerns about the lack of available industrial land. He said: “Many have purchased land in Jalpaiguri district near Siliguri, but obtaining the LUCC has become a significant hurdle. Previously issued by Panchayat offices, this certificate is now under the jurisdiction of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), but delays persist. Addressing this is crucial for industrial growth.”

Bijaygopal Chakraborty, president of the Confederation of Small Tea Growers Association, emphasised the role of small tea gardens. “Green leaves from small tea gardens have significantly boosted the tea industry. However, many estates face issues converting their land. Establishing bought-leaf factories and promoting tea tourism with homestays could create employment and boost growth,” he added. Mohan Debnath, president of Dabgram Industries Owners Welfare Association, pointed out infrastructure challenges. “A 220 KV power substation is needed to improve industry infrastructure.

Currently, clearance from an electrical inspector in Uttarkanya is slow. Delegating this responsibility to the power distribution company could expedite approvals,” he said. Surjit Pal, Secretary of North Bengal Industries Association, expressed concerns about LUCC-related costs. “Certificates issued by Panchayats are now invalid since SJDA took over. Industrialists are paying double for these certificates, increasing costs. This must be addressed to encourage investment,” he explained.