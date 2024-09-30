Debsarkar family’s 280-yr-old Puja in Falta: A timeless tradition rooted in heritage and nationalist legacy

Kolkata: The Debsarkar family’s Durga Puja in Falta, South 24-Parganas, which began in the era before the historic Battle of Plassey, has blossomed over two-and-a- half centuries.

Through the passage of time, this cherished tradition has flourished, preserving the vibrant spirit and dynamic energy that their forefathers infused into the celebrations from the very beginning.

Surviving the onslaught of time, Debsarkars’ Puja turned 280 years. The Puja which was then a façade to shield the freedom struggle, still carries the legacy of the nationalist movement. Time had little impact on this Puja celebration as the family members still cling on to their ‘Sabekiana’ (tradition).

The rituals of Puja have been handed down from one generation to another with the spirit remaining unchanged.

“We continue to organise our Puja traditionally. Keeping the tradition alive, ‘bodhon’ of goddess Durga is performed infront of a ‘bel’ tree that is situated in the premises. Puja rituals are being followed for 280 years,” said Subhro Debsarkar who belongs to the current generation of Debsarkar family.

Subhro also said that Biharilal Deb, a member of a renowned family from the then Calcutta came to Mala village of Falta around 350 years ago in connection with business.

He got married to a woman from the local Nag family in the Mala village and set up a palace. Biharilal’s business spread from Calcutta to Sunderbans’ Lat areas. Falta became one of the main centres of the business. Biharilal’s son Kalikrishna Deb started the Durga Puja in Falta. As the business flourished, the East Indian Company gave ‘Sarkar’ title to this zamindar family. Srikanta Chitrakar, a present-day member of the renowned Chitrakar family, continues the age-old tradition of crafting the Durga idol for the Debsarkar family.

As in years gone by, local villagers continue to actively participate in the Puja. Family members of the Debsarkar clan, now living in various parts of the country and abroad, return to the village to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of Durga Puja.

The Durga Puja was closely linked to the Swadeshi movement, serving as a façade to discreetly support the freedom struggle during those turbulent times. Family member Aswini Kumar Debsarkar was a student of Dr Prafulla Chandra Roy. Aswini took part in the Satyagraha movement. He was put behind bars by the British Police for his involvement in India’s nationalist movement.

He was forced by the British to give an undertaking that he would not take part in any movement that was against the Raj. But Aswini refused.

He was later granted bail later and went on to spearhead a massive movement in the region, Subhro added.