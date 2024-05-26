Debra: ‘CRPF jawan not involved in incident of sexual misconduct’

Kolkata: In a copy published on May 26 with the headline ‘Debra: Allegation of sexual harassment against Central Forces jawan surfaces again’, it was published that a CRPF jawan was involved in an alleged sexual misconduct incident in Debra. However, the CRPF has clarified that none of their jawans were involved or accused in any sexual misconduct case.

In this regard, the mention of CRPF jawan’s involvement in the sexual misconduct incident was erroneously and inadvertently put due to an oversight and is deeply regretted. According to news reports, it was allegedly claimed that a jawan molested a bride after entering her house under the pretext of asking for water. Reportedly, the Election Commission (EC) has taken action against the jawan in response to the accusation.

“Outraging the modesty of Bengal’s woman has become a disease plaguing the BJP and the forces they control. Under HM (Home Minister) Amit Shah, CRPF has transformed into Central Reserve Predatory Forces!” Trinamool Congress wrote in its X handle.