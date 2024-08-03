‘Debi Chaudhurani’ to be staged at Sovabazar Rajbari Natmondir

KOLKATA: Come August 16 and 17, Sovabazar Rajbari Natmondir will be the stage for the historic play ‘Debi Chaudhurani,’ featuring three star-studded performances. The announcement was made by Sutanuti Pala Parbon at a press conference held at the Natmondir. The event saw the presence of renowned jatra artistes Kakali Chowdhury, Anal Chakraborty, and Raju Barua, along with Bengali theatre personalities Soumitra Mitra and Biswajit Sarkar. Also present was Mayoral council member Debasish Kumar, who plays a pivotal role in the production.



This event will celebrate the city’s cultural heritage and mark the 40th anniversary of Mahendra Gupta’s passing, the renowned theatre figure known as the ‘Last Nawab’ of Bengali stage. The play ‘Debi Chaudhurani’ is based on his original script and has been updated by Samrat Mukhopadhyay. Directed by Prantik Chowdhury, this production aims to connect the past with modern times.

The ‘Debi Chaudhurani’ performance on August 16 will be for invited guests only. On August 17, the play will be open to the public with two showings at 3 pm and 6.30 pm. This collaboration between jatra and theatre artistes is a rare feat.

“I’ve been involved in many theatrical performances, but my social and professional commitments have kept me from dedicating time to this passion. Now, I’m excited to return to the stage after a long break and gladly accepted the opportunity,” said Kumar.

The Natmondir has a rich history, having hosted many jatra performances, including the first jatra conference in 1961.