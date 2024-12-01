Death toll rises to seven in Siliguri-Gangtok bus accident

Darjeeling: The death toll in the bus accident that had occurred near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on the National Highway 10 on Saturday has risen to 7. 16 persons have been injured in the accident. The Bengal government has announced an ex-gratia for the next of kin of the 4 deceased who were from this state.

A bus travelling from Siliguri to Gangtok veered off the NH10 at Andheri, near Rangpo checkpost under Lava Police Station at around 3 pm on Saturday and landed on the banks of River Teesta. The District Magistrate along with the police and a Regional Transport Office (RTO) team visited the site on Sunday for assessing additional protection requirements.

“On Monday, PWD NH10, Police and RTO team will conduct a joint visit to assess the safety requirements at the identified vulnerable stretches,” stated T Balasubramanian, DM, Kalimpong. As per the final reports there were a total of 23 persons in the bus. 7 persons died ( 2 on the spot, 4 brought dead at the hospital, 1 after being admitted and while undergoing treatment). Out of them 4 are from Bengal, two from Sikkim and one from Bihar. Remaining 14 are under treatment at Singtam and Gangtok in Sikkim. “District and Police administration as per the directions of Chief Minister are providing all necessary support to the injured persons and for movement of the deceased to their place of preference. One of the victims, Late Ikbal Hassan’s body is being sent to Belgachia, Kolkata through government-arranged ambulance service,” added the DM.

The deceased include Ikbal Hassan (42) of Belgachia Road, Kolkata; Gopal J Prasad (40) of Deorali, Gangtok; Ajay Tamang (47) of Sumsing, Jaldhaka; Juni Kumari (24 female) of Rangpo, Sikkim; Indrajit Singh (43) of Ashrampara, Siliguri; Jamiruddin Ansari of Kishangunj, Bihar and Sujit Das of Pandapara, Jalpaiguri.

The driver and helper of the bus are both injured.