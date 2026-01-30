Death toll rises; Section 163 imposed, DNA identification begins

Kolkata: The death toll in the devastating fire incident at Anandapur’s Nazirabad area has reached around 19, according to some vernacular newspapers, while the Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District, said that 16 deaths have been officially confirmed so far. Police records also indicate that 27 persons are still missing, raising fears that the toll may increase further. Rescue, recovery and identification operations are continuing under tight security arrangements.



The fire, which broke out in the early hours of January 26, rapidly engulfed adjoining godowns, including a decorator’s warehouse and a fast-food manufacturing unit, trapping workers inside.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Multiple agencies are currently engaged in clearing debris from the gutted structures.

Several bodies recovered from the site were found to be charred beyond recognition, making immediate identification impossible.

Samples are being collected from family members of missing persons for DNA testing. Sources indicated that the identification process may take several days, given the condition of the remains and the number of victims involved.

To maintain law and order and ensure uninterrupted rescue and investigative work, prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been imposed in the area surrounding the fire-hit site. Police pickets have been set up, and civilian movement near the spot has been restricted.

Meanwhile, the BJP had moved the high court seeking permission to organise a protest rally in Anandapur after police refused permission.

The court, however, allowed the rally with conditions, including prior intimation to the police regarding the route and limiting the number of participants to 2,000.