Death toll in highway accident reaches 7

Kolkata: The death toll in the accident at Keshpur-Midnapore state highway under Kotwali Police Station area on Friday night rose to seven with 19-year-old Aparna Bag passing away at SSKM Hospital in the wee hours on Sunday morning.

Bag, who got married just two months back, was transferred to the trauma care unit at SSKM with the assistance of Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Midnapore district president Sujoy Hazra on Saturday. However, she succumbed to her grievous injuries at around 2 am on Sunday. Hazra arranged for ferrying Aparna’s body from Kolkata to Midnapore for performing the last rites. The accident took place on Friday night when an ambulance carrying Aparna, who was suffering from stomach pain and breathing trouble, was being taken to Midnapore Medical College Hospital. The ambulance collided with a cement laden truck. Four other members of Aparna’s family accompanying her were killed at the spot that included Aparna’s mother Anima Mallick, husband Shyamapada Bag, uncle Shyamal Bhuniya and aunt Chandana Bhuniya. The two other victims were identified as Surojit Majhi and Jit Dolui who were attendants of the ambulance.

The driver of the ambulance Abhishek Mallick who sustained injuries is undergoing treatment at Midnapore Medical College Hospital.