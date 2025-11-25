Death threat to NBSTC chairman sparks sensation

Cooch Behar: A fresh wave of tension has gripped Cooch Behar after North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) Chairman and former MP Partha Pratim Roy reportedly received a death threat over the phone late on Monday night. The caller allegedly warned that his political career would be “ruined within 48 hours”.

Following the incident, Roy informed senior police officials and filed a written complaint at Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station. Soon after the news spread, Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh and several Trinamool Congress leaders rushed to Roy’s residence to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to the media, Partha Pratim Roy said: “I received multiple calls from a mobile number late at night. When I finally answered, the caller issued several threats and claimed my political career would be destroyed within 48 hours. The names of a few political personalities and businessmen were mentioned during the call. Though I know them, I do not wish to disclose their names at this stage. I have also received threatening messages on my phone. I immediately informed the District Superintendent of Police and subsequently lodged a complaint at Kotwali Police Station.”

Trinamool leader Rabindranath Ghosh, who visited Roy early Tuesday morning, said: “After hearing about the incident, I met Partha and advised him to lodge a written complaint. Such threats cannot be taken lightly.”

The district, already on edge after the broad-daylight murder of Trinamool youth leader Amar Roy at Dodear Hat Bazar a few months ago, has been shaken once again by this latest threat.

Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kara confirmed: “We have received the complaint and an investigation has been initiated.”